Mayor Joe Yochum Confirmed for Second Term, Runs Unopposed

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum has been confirmed for a second term in office. The Mayor ran without opposition in yesterday’s municipal general election.

Two Vincennes City Councilmen also ran without opposition in yesterday’s election. Incumbent Third District Councilman Scott Brown will return to Council for another four years. Newcomer James Westfall will also take a seat on Council; Westfall will replace outgoing Councilman Ryan Clark. Clark decided against running for a full term on Council after being appointed to finish the term of his father, Pat Clark, after Clark died in office.

One Bicknell City Councilman ran un-opposed, as Frank Gugliotta will serve another term as Councilman in the city’s Third District.

All the new municipal offices will take effect at the beginning of 2016.