Mayor Joe Yochum Confirmed for Second Term, Runs Unopposed

November 4, 2015 News 11 comments
Joe Yochum

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum has been confirmed for a second term in office. The Mayor ran without opposition in yesterday’s municipal general election.
Two Vincennes City Councilmen also ran without opposition in yesterday’s election. Incumbent Third District Councilman Scott Brown will return to Council for another four years. Newcomer James Westfall will also take a seat on Council; Westfall will replace outgoing Councilman Ryan Clark. Clark decided against running for a full term on Council after being appointed to finish the term of his father, Pat Clark, after Clark died in office.
One Bicknell City Councilman ran un-opposed, as Frank Gugliotta will serve another term as Councilman in the city’s Third District.
All the new municipal offices will take effect at the beginning of 2016.

    Hi, it’s me again. And I want to discuss a train whistle problem again…Do you live in Vincennes? Do you care about people of Vincennes? Horns not only annoying, it is distracting, damaging and destroying health. Why you do not want to make a request about Establishment of Quiet Zone from10 pm to 6 am?

    Medical research and study shows how important good night sleep. Distracting night hours trigger cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer disease and cause brain damage.
    Researchers also found that the Munich students near railroads had significantly higher levels of the stress hormones adrenaline and cortisol and higher blood pressure readings than children in quieter neighborhoods. Evidence suggests that elevated blood pressure in childhood predicts higher blood pressure later in life, and higher levels of stress hormones are linked to several life-threatening adult illnesses, elevated cholesterol and other lipids, and heart disease.
    This study is among the strongest, probably the most definitive proof that noise — even at levels that do not produce any hearing damage — causes stress and is harmful to humans.
    Exposure to too many loud noises can overload your brain with stimulating chemicals. Without the balancing effect of the brain’s tranquilizing chemicals, the stimulating chemicals can damage brain cells.
    And more recent research has linked academic and development delays to chronic noise from nearby railways and highways. Children who live near transportation noise are more likely to test poorly for language and cognitive skills and have lower reading scores, according to a review of studies conducted by the World Health Organization.
    Chronic exposure to neighborhood noise, especially if it includes transportation noise like railway activity, may lead to higher blood pressure and increased risk of fatal heart attack, according to a 2011 report by the World Health Organization and the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre.
    So, population of Vincennes are in high risk of strokes and heart attacks. High cortisol level leads to obesity. According overbooked medical facilities, it is a lot of sick people in Vincennes.
    My previous letter looks a little strange because it is 6th letter to Mayor Joe Yochum. Now I want to address this letter to people to Vincennes. Residents of the Hollandale Community in South Holland, IL wrote a simple letter to Mayor and Congresswoman about trains horns distraction, I copy it

    “Target: Congresswoman Robin Kelly and Mayon Don DeGraff
    Region: United States of America
    We, the residents of the Hollandale Community in South Holland, IL , are being inundated with train horns sounding excessively (fifteen minutes to one hour intervals). The horns are long and loud all through the night, which makes it impossible to sleep.

    This is affecting our children who are expected to perform daily in school, adults who must work daily and everyone else in the household. This is also frightening and invasive during the night for infants and young children.

    We purchased homes in this community because of the “quiet” family atmosphere. However, we are being forced into this noisy environment because of the loud and excessive train horns.

    Please assist us by requesting a “Quiet Zone” for the intersection at 159th and Van Drunen Streets (near Vincennes).

    The trains start sounding their horns several blocks before they reach the intersection, which is in the middle of our subdivision. Hopefully, the “Quiet Zone” will be implemented during late night hours (12:00am – 6:00am).

    Thank you for your kind assistance and cooperation in this matter.”

    Now they have a Quiet Zone. What a big difference between Mayon Don DeGraff and Mayor Joe Yochum. Night horns damaged people, trigger a bunch of diseases including strokes, heart attacks, obesity, diabetes, brain damage and other unhealthy conditions of body or mind. I can not understand why people of Vincennes elect for second term a person who does not care about

    October 31, a few trains at day time, I even thought you did something good for your tax payers. Then I realized what does it mean real Halloween night… Horns without stops.
    I have a proposition for you. Turn on your car alarm in your garage for a few hours and enjoy your good night sleep. I guess you do not live in town. May be in the morning you understand what experience people of Vincennes every night.
    We traveled a lot and stayed for week in different places in California, Wisconsin, Iowa, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Illinois… I even couldn’t imagine
    that place like Vincennes exist.

    People of Jasper and Washington differ from people of Vincennes by shape. by mood, by energy. You know why? They sleep at night.
    When train enter Vincennes at night and makes 1st horn, all town hears it. It is no reason for 1000+ whistles. Experienced doctors, teachers, engineers are leaving this place.
    There’s this saying, try stepping in my shoes and walking a mile. You’ll see how it hard. I wish you.. Life is boomerang…
    Make a request of Establishment Quiet Zone. You can do it even without big spending. People of Vincennes are not stupid as you think. Make an announcement, people will be alert. Even at day time no traffic, no walking, no jagging, no biking… Speed limit 25-30. Town is almost empty at night. Who trains signal to? At least stop horns around crossing Hart St / Kimmel St. at night. There are school, assisted home, church and really good and quiet neighborhood.

    You find trans horns annoying and distracting either. Don’t you?
    You created a quiet work environment for yourself.
    You do care about your skin and do not care about people of Vincennes.
    A few trains from 9-10 am to 6-7 pm. Traffic starting at 9 -10 pm. You are investing millions in park recreations and golf instead of establishment Quiet Zone at night.
    Don’t you feel some responsibility for people who damaged and destroyed? Nobody asks you to stop trains, STOP night horns. It is unspeakable situation, train enters town, lows speed and starts to horn without any order or FRA Rules. Actually it depends on temper of train operator. Train makes 60 long or very long horns while it passing town. Sometimes it is 5 trains in hour, 300 horns, and I do not know how to make you understand you that it making people sick and and trigger stroke, heart attack, diabetis, obesity, brain damage, cancer and so long…
    You are not elected king of Vincennes, you elected to serve people. If you can not do it may be you need to resign and give a chance to someone more caring, more decent and fair to make Vincennes a perfect place for living how it suppose to be.

    Yocnum , are you seek or deaf??? Stop trains horns. Not all Vincennes is cemetery yet

    People of Vincennes, why you allow to destroy your and your kids health and life? J. Yochum has perfect government benefits, salary from your taxes money. Serving a second term he doesn’t even try to do something good for people of Vincennes. It is not a megapolis with car traffic and this town suppose to be a zone with “NO HORNS” for 24 hours.

      Give it up do you like having power to your house do you like having groceries in your fridge???!!!!! Trains make all this possible i agree some engineers are ridiculous but call csx write your state rep FIND ANOTHER HOBBY hell move if you want it sounds like Kaspersky and Washington are nice places to live. But get off the mayor’s back he is doing all he can to improve the city. Have you ever heard pick and choose your battles.

        Yes I do know about power in my house, it is my specialty. It is not necessary to have a train to supply 3 food store in Vincennes. And I do not need your advice where I need to live.
        I use public forum because I wrote to J. Yochum and never had a response. I regret about it. Now I have personal contact with him and it is just happened we have different opinion about judgement and management style. It is battle not about trains, it is about night horns. Before you “fontain” your cruelty read first.

          Well I happen to know yes it is necessary for the trains to supply the 3 grocery stores. Those tracks supply lots of animal feed via the grain elevators in southern Indiana. But like I said call csx and complain or write your state rep

    You are lucky to have people who stand by you and still believe in you… At last I got a response from your office… “Long and costly process… to establish quiet zone”…

    First of all, read the Rules: FRA (Federal Railroad Administration), FHWA (Federal Highway Administration), FTA (Federal Transit Administration), USDOT…. I did not read carefully but I was so impressed, every problem had a solution. Discuss requirements with people of Vincennes, make adjustments to our needs, be proactive and negotiate. I think CSX complies with with FRA and other rules.

    Second of all, do you understand what does it mean 96-110 decibels sound/horn??? Did you learn physics at school? It means when train is passing the town and making 1st horn, WHOLE town is hearing… especially at night. Near railroad is 3-4 mi from our neighborhood but feels like it is going through my backyard.

    Third of all, I want to remind: “Lack of sleep can take a toll on nearly every part of your life. Research links sleep deprivation to car accidents, relationship troubles, poor job performance, job-related injuries, memory problems, and mood disorders. Recent studies show sleep interruption contribute to heart disease, obesity, and diabetes.”

    Fourth of all, Vincennes is unique place with craziest railroad map, may be it can be considered as “small entities” and according rules, quote:
    “We tier or reduce some regulatory requirements for smaller entities
    We may delay or phase-in implementation of rules based on the size of entities to give them more time to reduce their compliance costs.
    We generally use performance standards for flexibility in compliance, rather than specific design standards, to allow easier, less-costly, alternative means of compliance that achieve equivalent levels of transportation safety
    We take steps to improve the ability of small entities to participate in the DOT rulemaking process.”

    You make millions investments for your 2 terms and you never care about people. If you can not stop night horns, negotiate a train schedule and LET PEOPLE TO HAVE A GOOD NIGHT SLEEP. It is too bad when people life and health depend on decision people like you. Like, I said before, maybe you give a chance to someone more decent to make Vincennes a perfect place to live.