Carol Amerine Crook Colvin / Nov. 15th, 2015

Carol Amerine Crook Colvin, known to her family as “Roni” passed away on November 15 th , 2015.

Carol and her twin brother Kenneth Amerine Crook were born on August 23, 1927 in Vincennes, Indiana to Gladys Margaret Amerine (1899- 1984) and Harold Francis Crook (1891- 1949). Her father was a World War I veteran. Harry, co -owned Crook-Wallace and Co. general store. Her mother Gladys played the organ for the Methodist Church and ran Magnolia Place Orchards. Kenneth preceded her death in 1980. Carol grew up in Vincennes on Magnolia Place and spent much of her time with her nearby grandparents, DeWitt Clinton and Blanche Amerine.

She went to George Rogers Clark School and Lincoln High School in Vincennes and graduated in 1945. She was the student class vice-president. She was also in the school band and played the French horn. Carol was attending high school during World War II and shared many memories of scrap drives and knitting “Bundles for Britain,” and her grandparents sharing their shoe rations with their growing twin grandchildren. She remembered vividly when FDR died and the silence after it was announced at a school track meet – he had been the only president she had remembered at the time. Carol happened to be in Time Square, New York City with her high school friend when the war ended, the site of the famous picture of the sailor and woman kissing. While that woman wasn’t her, it very well could have been!

She attended college from 1945 – 1949 at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, where she majored in Speech. While attending DePauw, Carol joined Alpha Chi Omega sorority at its Alpha Chapter, the same chapter where her mother had been initiated in 1919. After her freshman year Carol lived in the Alpha Chi Omega house and made lifelong friends in the chapter and loved reading the class letter which continues to this day. Carol served as the chapter vice president, and her best friend served as chapter president.

She worked at a radio station in Indianapolis after college, writing jingles and commercials and hosting her own show, “Carol’s Corner.” She was also a proud member of the Daughters of t he American Revolution Francis Vigo Chapter- her ancestor John Crooke served under Washington at the battle of Cornwallis.

She was married on April 26, 1952 to Walter Sterry Colvin. They had three children: Carol Catherine “Cathy” Hagan, Walter “Chip” Sterry Colvin Jr., and Elizabeth “Betsy” Amerine Mackey.

She also loved her step- daughter Barbara June Westcott who preceded her in death and is survived by her son Bradley Westcott of Buffalo, NY.

Carol lived in Greenwich, Connecticut on Castle Court for 35 years before moving to La Jolla, California, where she enjoyed 28 years of sunshine and family. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was named “Roni” by her eldest granddaughter Amy who tried to say “grandmommy” but couldn’t quite pronounce it. The name stuck and was her loving name to family and friends alike.

Carol is survived by a large and loving family: her daughter Carol Catherine Hagan and her husband William Hagan; her son Walter Sterry Colvin and his wife Sabrina; and her daughter Elizabeth Colvin Mackey and her husband Michael. She is survived by 12 grandchildren: Amy Raefski and her husband Adam, Laurie Viveros and her husband Luis, William Hagan, Christine Hagan and her fiancé Michael; Rachel, Laura, Dian n a, Lydia and Madeline Colvin; Caitlin Mackey and her fiancé Joseph; Thomas and Caroline Mackey. She is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren: Elizabeth and Emily Raefski, Brian, Kyle, Scott and Catherine Viveros, and Holden Colvin.