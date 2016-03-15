Mayor Yochum Paints Positive Picture of Vincennes in State of the City Address

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum painted a positive picture last night as part of his annual State of the City address. Yochum delivered the speech immediately following last night’s Vincennes City Council session.

Mayor Yochum pointed out many accomplishments that benefited Vincennes in 2015. As part of his speech, the Mayor said the successes would not have happened, except for cooperation between the City and the community.

Yochum also pointed to his biggest highlight– the long-awaited completion of the Second Street renovation project.

Yochum also says all city budgets– except the Fire Department budget–were in good shape at the end of the year. The Mayor also believes the Fire Department budget will be in better shape this year, due to a rise in tax rates for the Fire Department’s taxing district.