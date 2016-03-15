Mayor Yochum Paints Positive Picture of Vincennes in State of the City Address

March 15, 2016 News 2 comments

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum painted a positive picture last night as part of his annual State of the City address. Yochum delivered the speech immediately following last night’s Vincennes City Council session.
Mayor Yochum pointed out many accomplishments that benefited Vincennes in 2015. As part of his speech, the Mayor said the successes would not have happened, except for cooperation between the City and the community.

Yochum also pointed to his biggest highlight– the long-awaited completion of the Second Street renovation project.

Yochum also says all city budgets– except the Fire Department budget–were in good shape at the end of the year. The Mayor also believes the Fire Department budget will be in better shape this year, due to a rise in tax rates for the Fire Department’s taxing district.

  • Aleks M

    Incredible…. Mayor who has no idea how people survive in Vincennes report about his success…

  • Aleks M

    Hi Yochum,
    Hate trying to reach you again. 1000 horns at night. Horns are made for so called crossing “safety” not for whole town. People need “Quiet Zone” at night. I want to understand you are not smart, careless or corrupted? Maybe you need to be in prison cell with sound torture for a few days to understand what people of Vincennes are going through every night.
    I want to understand why teachers do not stand for kids, doctors for patients, religious leaders for believers…
    You achievements…. every spring fixing sidewalks and pavements by construction company… Yochum Construction? So you need trains… cracks… Giving yourself memberships and awards… opening additional liquor stores.. .investing 2 mln leftovers in 2nd Street – Niblack Boulevard intersection… May I ask where 3 mln leftovers from Federal Money that were given for “study to relocate railroad out of Vincennes”…
    You have power to improve town and life of residents and you destroy it. While all Americans wait for tax relief you increase taxes for people of Vincennes…