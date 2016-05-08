Boating Safety Guidelines

With boating season quickly approaching, people hitting the open water need to take precautions to ensure neither they nor a loved one is the next drowning victim.

Indiana law requires all watercraft to be equipped with one wearable U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket for each person on board or being towed and that the life jacket fits the person who intends to wear it. Boats 16 feet long and longer, except for canoes or kayaks, should also have at least one throwable personal flotation device on board.

This year’s “Wear It” campaign kicks off with National Safe Boating Week May 21-27 to promote boating safety and life jacket safety by encouraging boaters to wear their life jackets.