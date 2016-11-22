Three Girls Varsity Teams in Action Tonight

On The Local Sports Scene For Tonight

The Vincennes Lincoln Girls Basketball Team Plays At Washington. The Lady Alices Are 4-2 While Washington Is 1-3. Jv Is At 6;30 With Varsity Play At 8p. You Can Hear The Game On Wzdm 92.1 Fm.

The 2-1 Vincennes Rivet Lady Patriots Are At Home With 1-1 Jasper. Jv Is At 6 With Varsity Play At 7:30. Youcan Hear The Game On 97.7fm Waov.

The 2-3 South Knox Spartans Plays At 1-5 Linton. Jv Is At 6 With Varsity Play At 7:30 You Can Hear The Game On Wuzr 105.7fm.

In Other Girls Games Tonight, North Daviess Hosts Loogootee, Pike Central Is At Tell City, Gibson Southern Visits Evansville Bosse, Princeton Travels To Heritage Hills, Barr-reeve Hosts Tecumseh, Forest Park Visits Evansville Mater Dei, Northeast Dubois Plays At Paoli, White River Valley Hosts Edgewood.

There Is Some Boys High School Hoops On Tap As The Boys Season Gets Underway This Week. Japser Hosts Evansville Harrsion, Princeton Hosts Wood Memorial, Mount Vernon Visits Evansville Day.

The Vincennes Rivet Boys Basketball Team Has A Controlled Scrimmage Tonight At Gibson Southern At 6;30p.

Also On The Sports Scene For Tonight, The Vincennes Lincoln Boys Basketball C Team Hosts Bloomfield At 6p.

In Jr. High Sports,

The Clark 7th Grade Girls Plays At Jasper At 6p While The Clark 8th Grade Girls Host Jasper At 6p.

The North Knox 7th And 8th Grade Girls Host Bloomfield At 6p.

And The Vincennes University Men’s And Women’s Basketball Teams Are In Action Tonight As They Play In A Basketball Doubleheader At Shawnee College.