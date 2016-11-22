Three Girls Varsity Teams in Action Tonight

November 22, 2016 Sports 1 comment
Sports - Basketball

On The Local Sports Scene For Tonight
The Vincennes Lincoln Girls Basketball Team Plays At Washington. The Lady Alices Are 4-2 While Washington Is 1-3. Jv Is At 6;30 With Varsity Play At 8p. You Can Hear The Game On Wzdm 92.1 Fm.
The 2-1 Vincennes Rivet Lady Patriots Are At Home With 1-1 Jasper. Jv Is At 6 With Varsity Play At 7:30. Youcan Hear The Game On 97.7fm Waov.
The 2-3 South Knox Spartans Plays At 1-5 Linton. Jv Is At 6 With Varsity Play At 7:30 You Can Hear The Game On Wuzr 105.7fm.
In Other Girls Games Tonight, North Daviess Hosts Loogootee, Pike Central Is At Tell City, Gibson Southern Visits Evansville Bosse, Princeton Travels To Heritage Hills, Barr-reeve Hosts Tecumseh, Forest Park Visits Evansville Mater Dei, Northeast Dubois Plays At Paoli, White River Valley Hosts Edgewood.
There Is Some Boys High School Hoops On Tap As The Boys Season Gets Underway This Week. Japser Hosts Evansville Harrsion, Princeton Hosts Wood Memorial, Mount Vernon Visits Evansville Day.
The Vincennes Rivet Boys Basketball Team Has A Controlled Scrimmage Tonight At Gibson Southern At 6;30p.
Also On The Sports Scene For Tonight, The Vincennes Lincoln Boys Basketball C Team Hosts Bloomfield At 6p.
In Jr. High Sports,
The Clark 7th Grade Girls Plays At Jasper At 6p While The Clark 8th Grade Girls Host Jasper At 6p.
The North Knox 7th And 8th Grade Girls Host Bloomfield At 6p.
And The Vincennes University Men’s And Women’s Basketball Teams Are In Action Tonight As They Play In A Basketball Doubleheader At Shawnee College.

Tags: , , , ,
  • Walz Izak

    It was inevitably going to happen at some point during the 2016-17 girls high school basketball season and it just so happens that it came about earlier tonight as the Lady Hatchets finally welcomed back their previously injured starting PG E. Stallman which made a world of differences as they defeated the Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alice’s by a final score of 49-46. And I believe that it goes without saying that it was a huge victory for the Lady Hatchets given the fact that Vincennes Lincoln is by far and away the best team that they’ve played so far during the early beginning of their season. In all reality if the Lady Hatchets had started their season with every one being healthy then they would be undefeated at the present time but unfortunately two of their top player’s were sidelined due to various injuries suffered during the previous soccer season.