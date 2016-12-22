Former Lawrenceville Mayor Brian Straub was arrested Tuesday evening following an accident on U-S 41 near Haubstadt.
Gibson County Police responded to the intersection of U-S 41 and State Road 68 to investigate a two-vehicle rear-end accident. At the accident scene, the 53 year-old Straub admitted to rear-ending a Freightliner semi-trailer with his blue passenger vehicle. During the investigation, authorities suspected Straub was operating under the influence of alcohol. However, Sheriff’s deputies claim Straub refused a blood-alcohol test on the scene.
Straub is charged with driving under the influence–refusal. He has bonded out of the Gibson County Jail on 900 dollars bond.
Former Lawrenceville Mayor Arrested for DUI in Gibson County
Former Lawrenceville Mayor Brian Straub was arrested Tuesday evening following an accident on U-S 41 near Haubstadt.