Former Lawrenceville Mayor Arrested for DUI in Gibson County

Former Lawrenceville Mayor Brian Straub was arrested Tuesday evening following an accident on U-S 41 near Haubstadt.

Gibson County Police responded to the intersection of U-S 41 and State Road 68 to investigate a two-vehicle rear-end accident. At the accident scene, the 53 year-old Straub admitted to rear-ending a Freightliner semi-trailer with his blue passenger vehicle. During the investigation, authorities suspected Straub was operating under the influence of alcohol. However, Sheriff’s deputies claim Straub refused a blood-alcohol test on the scene.

Straub is charged with driving under the influence–refusal. He has bonded out of the Gibson County Jail on 900 dollars bond.