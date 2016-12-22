GSH Expects to Finish BEACON Project in 2017

Good Samaritan Hospital officials say 2017 will mark the completion of the seven year-old BEACON project. The over 110-million dollar project started its planning in the spring and summer of 2010.

Buildings and Grounds director Don Page updated the Good Samaritan Board of the project. Page reported current activity includes moving more groups into the re-purposed Columbian Tower East. The tower was the former Hospital patient space; however, it was renovated after its patients were moved into the Gibault Tower.

Movement of the last few departments into Columbian Tower East will be completed in 2017. The final step in the process will be demolishing the Willis, Lasalle, and old Gibault buildings, and making them into parking lots. That work is expected to be completed by the late spring of next year.