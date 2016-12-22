McDonalds Girls Hoops Classic Begins Today in Vincennes

Play Is Set To Begin Today In The Third Annual Mcdonald’s Holiday Hoops Hysteria Girls Basketball Tournament At Alices Arena. Play Begins At 3 Today With The 10-2 North Knox Lady Warriots Taking On 2-9 Evansville Harrison. You Can Hear The Game On Wuzr 105.7fm. At 4:30, Its 2-10 North Central Against 5-6 Indianpolis Ritter. Then At 6, The 8-4 Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices Take On 3-9 Sullivan. You Can Hear That Game On Wzdm 92.1. Then In The Night Cap At 7:30 Its 10-2 Northview Playing 7-7 Corydon Central. 8 More Games Are On The Schedule For Tomorrow In The Final Day Of Action At Alice Arena.

In Action At The Girls Gibson County Tournament, Gibson Southern Plays Princeton And Mount Carmel Plays Wood Memorial.

In Boys Hoops Tonight, The 3-4 Vincennes Rivet Patriots Host 5-5 Lawrenceville. Jv Is At 6;30 With Varsity Action At 8. You Can Hear The Game On 97.7 Fm Waov. Elsewhere In Boys Hoops Tonight, Washington Visits Loogootee And In The Gibson County Boys Tournament, Gibson Southern Play Princeton And Mount Carmel Plays Wood Memorial