Operation CARE Set to Start Today

The Indiana State Police will be taking part in Operation C.A.R.E., or Combined Accident Reduction Effort beginning today and running through January

3rd.

Operation C.A.R.E. is a federally funded program allowing additional troopers to patrol Hoosier roadways during the upcoming holiday period.

AAA estimates more than 103 million Americans, the most on record, will be traveling over this Christmas and New Year Holiday period.

They estimate almost 94 million of those travelers will be taking a road trip.