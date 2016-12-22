Rivet Wins Close One Over Shoals

The Vincennes Rivet Boys Basketball Battled Its Way By Visiting Shoals 46-42 Last Night. Shoals Led During The First Half With A 9-7 Lead After The First Quarter And The Jug Rox Were Up 21-19 At Halftime. Rivet Had The Lead, 36-35 Heading Into The Final Quarter. The Patriots Then Went 4 For 4 From The Charity Stripe In The Last Minute To Pull Out The Win. Colton Mouzin Topped The 3-4 Patriots With 24 Points And Macaine Claycomb Added 15. Rivet Also Won The Jv Game As Vince Atkinson Tossed In 12 Points. The Patriots Are Back In Action Tonight At Home With Lawrenceville.

Also In Boys High School Basketball Play Last Night, Southridge Downed North Daviess 50-46 And Sullivan Outlasted Edgewood In Overtime, 78-69.

The Vincennes Lincoln Boys And Girls Swim Teams Lost Against South Spencer. The Lincoln Boys Fell By A Score Of 59-19 While The Lincoln Girls Lost 99-80.