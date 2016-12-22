Seven Year-old Works for Charity at Bicknell McDonalds

Many people take on an extra job to make money for the holidays.

One McDonald’s worker in Knox County is no different, except for the fact that he’s seven years old.

His name is Trenton Gardner, and he’s an honorary employee at the McDonald’s in Bicknell.

Trenton earns $1 dollar an hour wiping down tables and greeting customers, and he uses the money he earns to buy toys for other kids in his

community.

With the holidays right around the corner, all of Trenton’s hard work looks to be paying off.

On Tuesday, he and his family donated a truckload of new toys to a local charity.