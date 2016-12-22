USB Members Approves Vactor Truck Bid

The Vincennes Utility Services Board approved a bid from Indianapolis-based Doheeney, Incorporated for a new Vactor truck. The truck is used by the Vincennes Wastewater Department.

Doheeney offered the only bid for the truck; the bid was 361-thousand dollars. With a 70-thousand dollar trade-in allowance, the net cost came in at 291-thousand dollars.

Board members approved the bid unanimously.