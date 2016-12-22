Vincennes Parks Department Working on Long-Range Plan

Vincennes City Parks Department director Steve Beamon highlighted the current long-range plan at last night’s City Parks Board meeting. The plan helps the City Parks Department set potential projects for funding and completion over the next three to five years.
A big part of the plan involves improvements at Gregg Park. Two of the targets on the list– improved playground equipment, and re-surfacing of the Vaughn Trail– are already complete. With those done, Beamon wants to focus on fixing the Gregg Park closed shelterhouse and bandshell…
Beamon says improvements to Gregg Park have always been a major part of the current long-range plan…
The long-range project also calls for replacement of the light poles at Gregg Park. Beamon told the Board the poles were installed nearly 30 years ago.