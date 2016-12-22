Vincennes Parks Department Working on Long-Range Plan

Vincennes City Parks Department director Steve Beamon highlighted the current long-range plan at last night’s City Parks Board meeting. The plan helps the City Parks Department set potential projects for funding and completion over the next three to five years.

A big part of the plan involves improvements at Gregg Park. Two of the targets on the list– improved playground equipment, and re-surfacing of the Vaughn Trail– are already complete. With those done, Beamon wants to focus on fixing the Gregg Park closed shelterhouse and bandshell…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2016/12/22061024/NEW0000_Steve-Beamon-long-range-cut-1_oq...-IN-38_0-00-13.531.mp3

Beamon says improvements to Gregg Park have always been a major part of the current long-range plan…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2016/12/22061026/NEW0001_Beamon-long-range-cut-2_oq...-THAT-DIRECTION_0-00-11.494.mp3

The long-range project also calls for replacement of the light poles at Gregg Park. Beamon told the Board the poles were installed nearly 30 years ago.