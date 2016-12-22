Vincennes USB Sets Salaries for 2017

The Vincennes Utility Services Board approved a three-percent raise for all Vincennes Utilities workers for next year. The raise will take effect in the first pay period in January.

The Board also continued a tradition of providing part of the Vincennes Mayor. Clerk-Treasurer, and Engineer’s salaries. The U-S-B approved the use of 60-thousand dollars to be used for the salaries throughout 2017.

In other business, the Board said goodbye to outgoing Board member Al Nardine. Nardine was named to the U-S-B first by then-Mayor Al Baldwin in 2008, and was re-appointed to the Board by Mayor Joe Yochum in 2012. Board regulations limit all members’ service to two consecutive terms.