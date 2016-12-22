VPD Arrest Vincennes Man for Reckless Driving

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday for reckless driving.
Officers stopped the vehicle driven by Bryan Dixon. Police claim Dixon was driving recklessly before they stopped him in the 13-hundred block of Hart Street.
Dixon was booked into the Knox County Jail on three-thousand dollars bond.
Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes woman overnight on a Knox Superior Court Two warrant for failure to appear.
Officers found Misty Mathies in the 13-hundred block of North Third. Mathies’ original charge was for driving while suspended; the charge was filed in September.
Mathies is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.