VPD Arrest Vincennes Man for Reckless Driving

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday for reckless driving.

Officers stopped the vehicle driven by Bryan Dixon. Police claim Dixon was driving recklessly before they stopped him in the 13-hundred block of Hart Street.

Dixon was booked into the Knox County Jail on three-thousand dollars bond.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes woman overnight on a Knox Superior Court Two warrant for failure to appear.

Officers found Misty Mathies in the 13-hundred block of North Third. Mathies’ original charge was for driving while suspended; the charge was filed in September.

Mathies is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.