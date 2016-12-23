VFD Fundraising Ball

Vincennes City firemen will join together on New Year’s Eve to raise money for a fireman Scott Haygood. The New Year’s Eve Ball will be held from seven p-m New Year’s Eve to one a-m New Year’s Day at Highland Woods Community Center.

Vincennes City firefighter Justin Lowe says Haygood is battling cancer.

City Fire Chief Sonny Pinkstaff knows firsthand how cancer can affect a family. Pinkstaff’s daughter, Taylor, was diagnosed with cancer while in high school.

Admission to the ball is 65 dollars, or 485 dollars for a table of eight. More information on the New Year’s Eve fund-raising ball is available by calling the Vincennes City Fire Department at 882-2600.