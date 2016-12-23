Alleged Mismanagement by Knox County Auditor

The Knox County Council has been made aware of possible mismanagement by the Knox County Auditor’s office.

The allegations stem from a budget shortfall of nearly two million dollars since the beginning of December. According to a letter we received from the Council, “the Auditor is responsible for identifying a nearly Two Million Dollar shortfall in a timely manner as well as notifying and presenting actual numbers to the Council relating to such a substantial shortfall.”

According to the letter, this shortfall has occurred since December 1, when the General Fund amounted to two million dollars. The shortfall was not mentioned at the December 13 County Council meeting, but $1.8 million dollars has disappeared from the General Fund since.