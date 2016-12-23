Friday Sports

Both Vincennes Lincoln and North Knox won their opening round games in the McDonald’s Hoops Hysteria tournament at Alice Arena yesterday.

The North Knox Lady Warriors downed Evansville Harrison 61-45.

For the 11-2 Lady Warriors, Reeva Hammelman led the way with 16 points. Next up for North Knox in semi final action will be 6-6 Indianapolis Ritter who strolled by North Central 72-21.

The Vinennes Lincoln Lady Alices improved to 9-4 with a 66-32 romp over Sullivan.

Alison Hein topped Lincoln with 18 points, Lauren Hipsher and Chasity Trueblood had 12 each and Abbi Haynes added 10. For 3-10 Sullivan, Sydney Akers had 9 points. Lincoln will take on Northview today in semi final play as the 11-2 Lady Knights beat Corydon 60-54.

Eight games are on the docket today, play begins at 9 with Harrsion playing North Central. Then at 10:30 in semi final action, 11-2 North Knox plays 6-6 Indianapolis Ritter. You can hear the game on WUZR 105.7fm. Then at noon, 3-10 Sullivan plays 7-8 Corydon. At 2pm the 9-4 Lincoln Lady Alices take on 11-2 Northview. You can hear the game on WZDM 92.1fm. The game for 7th place will be at 3:30, the fifth place game is at 5, the third place game will take place at 7 with the tournament championship game taking place at 8:30.

In some boys hoops yesterday, Lawrenceville edged Vincennes Rivet 51-49 at Ralph Holscher gym. Rivet had a tough night taking care of the basketball as they had 30 turnovers including one in the final seconds that allowed the Indians to pick up the win. For the 3-5 Patriots, Colton Mouzin had 18 points. Macaine Claycomb tossed in 13 and Ben Templin added 10. For 6-5 Lawrenceville, Jacob Williams had 18 points.

Rivet took the JV contest, 53-45 as Logan Keller had 19 points.

Rivet is back in action on Thursday at home with Bloomfield.

Also in boys hoops last night, Washington dropped Loogootee 56-40.

In boys play at the Gibson County Tourney, Princeton beat Gibson Southern 53-48 and Mount Carmel beat Wood Memorial 50-47.

In girls action at the Gibson County Tourney, Gibson Southern beat Princeton 65-58 and Wood Memorial beat Mount Carmel 66-49.