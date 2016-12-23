Vincennes City officials are hoping for business development along the City’s new Kimmel Road roundabout. The area is being targeted as a location for commercial development.

The land around the roundabout is owned by real estate developer Heath Klein. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum believes Klein may be ready to announce some business plans for the Kimmel Road area in March.

City officials opened the Kimmel Road extension earlier this month. The extension is an official connection of Kimmel Road to both Hart Street and Main Street.