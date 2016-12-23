Marley Escape Plans

The investigation continues into possible escape plans for a Vincennes man charged with a Gibson County murder. Joseph Marley is under investigation for possibly planning an escape for his son, Lance Marley. Lance Marley is charged with murder in the death of 22 year-old Lindsey Fleck. Fleck was found dead on October 22nd following what officials are calling a domestic dispute.

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies and Princeton police were looking for escape plans at Joseph Marley’s Bud Road home. Knox County Sheriff Mike Morris says they found possible escape plans– and a whole lot more.

The plants had a street value of 150-thousand dollars. Marley is being held in the Knox County Jail on 50-thousand dollars bond.

The Knox County Prosecutor’s office is considering possible conspiracy to escape charges against both men. Morris believes if escape conspiracy charges are filed, they would be filed in Knox County.

Lance Marley is still being held without bond in the Gibson County Jail. His attorneys are seeking a change of venue in his murder case in Gibson County.