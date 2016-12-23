Search for Wanted Man Results in Four Arrests

Washington Police say a search for a wanted man at a residence in the Sundale Trailer Court Wednesday resulted in 4 arrests.

Police found 44-year-old Michael Merritt of Lawrenceville, Illinois hiding under a bed and arrested him on outstanding warrants from Daviess, Greene and Knox Counties and new charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Visiting a Common Nuisance.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and found Marijuana, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and paraphernalia associated with methamphetamine use.

Police also arrested 33-year-old Daelean Skaggs of Washington for Maintaining a Common Nuisance and a Knox County Warrant.

32-tear-old Tiffany Hill of Washington was arrested for Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Visiting a Common Nuisance

32-year-old Erin Baker of Odon was arrested for Visiting a Common Nuisance.