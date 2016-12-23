Vincennes Christmas Closings

Vincennes City offices will be closed today and Monday to celebrate Christmas. The office will also be closed Friday, December 30th and Monday, January second to observe New Year’s Day.

Recycling will not be collected today. Recycling on Monday will be collected on Tuesday. Recycling on Friday, December 30th will be taken on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, recycling will not be collected on Monday, January second. Recycling may also be taken to Republic Services on North Second Street during regular business hours. Trash collection will NOT be affected by the holiday closings.

Finally, the City Collection Site will be closed tomorrow, as well as December 26th and 30th, and January second. The City Collection site will resume regular hours on January third.