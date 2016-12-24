Former Boonville Teacher & Cheer Coach Accused of Theft

Former teacher and cheer coach, April Maxey is accused of taking more than 7,000 dollars from the Boonville Middle School Cheerleader Booster

Club account.

WFIE reports Maxey had access to the cheer leading account as a member of the booster club.

A police report says another member of the booster club, Loge (LOAGE) Elementary teacher Kelly Putnam, told police this all started when she got

a call from Lynville National Bank saying the account was in the negative.

Superintendent Brad Schneider said Maxey is no longer an employee and that they are fully cooperating with the police.