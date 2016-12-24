Body of Homeless Man Identified

Indiana State Police say the body of a homeless man found in a makeshift camp near the east side of Terre Haute has been identified as that of 59

-year-old Ralph Malone of Terre Haute.

Police say Malone was identified through his fingerprints.

Preliminary autopsy results show Malone died from natural causes.

However, toxicology results are pending.

Police say nothing was found during the autopsy to indicate foul play.