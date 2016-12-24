Dubois County Sheriff’s Department Seeks Hit and Run Driver

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the driver of a pick-up truck involved in a hit and run accident Thursday afternoon at the

intersection of State Road 545 and 4th Street.

The pick-up, possibly a Ford Ranger, failed to stop at a stop sign and hit another vehicle in the rear driver’s side before leaving the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, 28-year-old Clint Renner of Otwell was not injured.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department.