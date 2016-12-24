The Dubois County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the driver of a pick-up truck involved in a hit and run accident Thursday afternoon at the
intersection of State Road 545 and 4th Street.
The pick-up, possibly a Ford Ranger, failed to stop at a stop sign and hit another vehicle in the rear driver’s side before leaving the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle, 28-year-old Clint Renner of Otwell was not injured.
Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department.
Dubois County Sheriff’s Department Seeks Hit and Run Driver
The Dubois County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the driver of a pick-up truck involved in a hit and run accident Thursday afternoon at the