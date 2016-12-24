Duke Energy Indiana Helps Local Families Stay Warm During Winter

Duke Energy is once again assisting customers who may struggle to pay their winter energy bills.

The company is contributing $700,000 for low-income customer energy assistance through its Helping Hand program.

In addition, Duke Energy Indiana customers have contributed $85,000 to date for the program, raising this year’s total to approximately $800,000.

Last year, the program helped 5,600 Hoosier households.

Customers who need help paying their electricity bills can receive up to $300 toward their bill if their local Energy Assistance Program agency

determines they are eligible based on need and other criteria.

Duke Energy Indiana partners with the Indiana Community Action Association and the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority’s

Energy Assistance Program, which distributes the company’s assistance funds.