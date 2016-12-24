Indiana Conservation Officers Urge Public to be Aware of “Thin Ice”

Hoosiers are being warned to be aware of thin ice during over the Christmas holiday period.

Sgt. Chris Springstun is with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division.

He says with this holiday weekend’s predicted warming temperatures, it’s important you put safety first.

Springstun offers these tips:

• No ice is safe ice.

• At least 4 inches of ice is recommended for safe ice fishing.

• If you don’t know, don’t go.

• Wear a lifejacket or flotation coat.

• And carry ice picks/hooks and rope gear.

He says depending on conditions, ice can change from several inches thick to nearly open water within a few feet. Flowing water, such as rivers and

streams, should be avoided when covered by a layer of ice.