INDOT Advises Mailbox Precautions Along Highways

The Indiana Department of Transportation is advising residents living along state and U.S. Highways to take steps to prevent their mailboxes from being

damaged by snow pushed off the roads by snowplows.

INDOT offers these tips to help reduce the risk of mailbox damage: Place a 6- to 8-inch piece of reflective tape on the mailbox to help snow plow drivers

see it at night.

o Keep access areas near the mailbox clear of snow. That can help ensure safer delivery of mail and reduce the amount of snow coming off the plow.

o Inspect your mailbox to make sure it’s firmly supported in the ground.

o And, if possible, avoid plastic mailboxes. Some plastic mailboxes tend to shatter in cold weather.