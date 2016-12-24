Prisoners Donated 50 Quilts to Hunters Hugs

Hunters Hugs has teamed up with the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility to help keep the homeless warm this winter.

50 quilts made by the facility’s PLUS, or Purposeful Living Units Serve, unit have been donated to Hunters Hugs, created by nine-year-old Hunter

Lenk of Indianapolis.

The third-grader collects blankets to give to the homeless in central Indiana.

Many of the quilts will go to the Wheeler Mission in Indianapolis.

Others will be handed out by Hunter in downtown Indy.

Hunters Hugs wants to collect more than 500 blankets before the new year begins.