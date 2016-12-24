Saturday Sports

The Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices laid claim to another McDonald’s holiday tournament championship as Lincoln beat North Knox 46-39 in the championship game at Alice Arena last night. The Lady Alices led at every quarter break in the contest in improving to 11-4 on the season. Alison Hein led Lincoln with 14 points and Abbi Haynes added 11. For 12-3 North Knox, Makinzi Muerer had a game high 21 points.

Both teams had advanced to the championship game with big semi final wins earlier in the day. Lincoln beat Northview 47-30 and North Knox edged Indianapolis Ritter 40-38.

For the rest of the tournament, Indianapolis Ritter beat Northview to win third place in the tourney, Corydon Central grabbed fifth place by beating Evansville Harrison.and Sullivan finished seventh by beating North Central.

The Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices are back in action on Wednesday night at home with Bloomfield. North Knox plays on Thursday afternoon at Evansville Reitz.

The Indianapolis Colts get action on the west coast this Sunday, on the road against the 11-3 Oakland Raiders. The Colts, at 7-7, need to win their two remaining games and hope that the Titans and Texans lose theirs. While a longshot, the Colts are still mathematically in the playoff hunt.

The NBA Christmas Special schedule has quite a few good games on the docket. Starting off at 11 am are the Boston Celtics traveling to New York to take on the Knicks, the big game is the Warriors facing off at the Cleveland Cavaliers in a rematch of the last two NBA Finals at 1:30, followed by the Chicago Bulls at the San Antonio Spurs at 4 pm. At 7, the young Minnesota Timberwolves travel to Oklahoma City to take on Russel Westbrook and the Thunder, and at 9:30 the Los Angeles teams, Clippers and Lakers, go at it.