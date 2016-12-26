Hoosiers Reminded to Dispose of Christmas Trees Safely

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security reminds Hoosiers to properly dispose of their live Christmas trees this year.

When the tree’s needles start to drop, it means it’s too dry and should be removed from the house.

Dry trees are a fire hazard.

The National Fire Prevention Association says roughly one of every 34 reported home fires that began with a Christmas tree resulted in a death, compared to an average of one death per 142 total reported home fires.

Many communities offer a disposal or pickup service for Christmas trees.