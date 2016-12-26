Monday Sports (12-26-16)

NFL Week 16 Recap

There’s only one week left in the NFL regular season. Week 16 wrapped up on Sunday with the Steelers clinching the AFC North by beating the Ravens 31-27 and the Chiefs crushing the Broncos 33-10 on “Sunday Night Football”. Kansas City locked up a playoff spot and the defending champion Broncos were eliminated. The majority of the games took place on Saturday and were overshadowed by two major injuries. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota were both lost for the season due to leg injuries. Oakland improved to 12-and-3 with a 33-25 win against the Colts. The Colts are officially eliminated from playoff contention following the loss. The Raiders will be without Carr for the playoffs. Mariota’s season ended as the Titans got crushed by the Jaguars, 38-17.

The Browns picked up their first win, holding off the Chargers 20-17. The Dolphins defeated the Bills 34-31, the Patriots handled the Jets 41-3, the Packers downed the Vikings 38-25, the Redskins mauled the Bears 41-21, the Falcons bounced the Panthers 33-16 and the Saints topped the Buccaneers 31-24. The Seahawks fell to the Cardinals 34-31, the 49ers clipped the Rams 22-21 and the Texans slipped past the Bengals 12-10. The Cowboys host the Lions on “Monday Night Football.”

NBA Christmas Day Recap

The Cavaliers and Warriors put on a show headlining the NBA’s Christmas Day action on Sunday. Kyrie Irving knocked down a game-winning jumper in the closing moments to lift Cleveland past Golden State, 109-108, in a Finals rematch at Quicken Loans Arena. The two favorites to meet in the championship series for a third straight season will play one more time in Oakland on January 16th. The five-game slate started with the Celtics holding off a late Knicks rally to pull out a 119-114 win at MSG. The Spurs pounded the Bulls, 119-100, in San Antonio behind 33 points from LaMarcus Aldridge. Russell Westbrook was fantastic in the Thunder’s 112-100 home win against the Timberwolves. Westbrook had 31 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds. The Lakers handled a depleted Clippers team, 111-102, at the STAPLES Center.

The Pacers are on the road tonight as they visit the Bulls in the Windy City. Indiana is 15-and-16 on the year and has dropped two straight games. Chicago is 14-and-16. Tip-off is at 8 p.m.

The local college basketball teams are back in action this week. On Wednesday, number-16 Indiana hosts Nebraska, 15th-ranked Purdue hosts Iowa and number-24 Notre Dame hosts Saint Peter’s. Number-13 Butler is at Saint John’s on Thursday.