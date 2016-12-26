Vincennes Arrests

Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man on drug charges Sunday evening during an investigation into a report of a suspicious person at 18th and Joice Streets.

39-year-old Richard Joseph Williams is facing preliminary charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Syringe and Possession of Paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man Saturday night for Invasion of Privacy.

Officers arrested 33-year-old Kevin Ray Eads at 26-12 Main Street shortly before Midnight.

He was booked into the Knox County Jail on $4,000 bond.