Vincennes Holiday Closings

All Vincennes City Government offices will be closed today for Christmas and Friday, December 30th and Monday, January 2nd for New Year’s.

Trash will be collected on the usual pickup days this week.

Recycling for today will be delayed 1 day and collected on Tuesday.

Recycling for Friday, December 30th will be moved up 1 day and collected on Thursday, December 29th.

Recycling Monday, January 2nd will not be collected until the following Monday, January 9th.

City residents may also take their recycling materials to Republic Services on North 2nd Street.

Meanwhile, the City Collection Site, behind the Girls’ Softball Diamond Complex on Old Terre Haute Road, will be also be closed today, Friday, and January 2nd and will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, January 3rd.