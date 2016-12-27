CASA Open House

Knox County’s CASA program will be hosting an open house at their offices located at 105 Broadway Street in Vincennes on January 16th from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates which represent the rights of children who have been abuse or neglected. CASA Director Dena Held says the open house will allow the community to learn more about the program and to gauge interest in becoming a CASA volunteer.

You can learn more about CASA by going online to ChildAdvocates.org.