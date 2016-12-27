Donald “Papaw Don” C. Wheatley, 63, of Vincennes, passed away

December 14, 2016, at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Don was a tool and die machinist. He had worked at Gemtron, Vincennes Welding, Universal Scientific, and the Bettye McCormick Center. A member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, he was a devoted husband and father.

Born July 16, 1953, in Vincennes, he was the son of Clarence “Bud” and Alice (Pea) Wheatley. He was preceded by his parents, his first wife, Gabrielle Wheatley, and a brother, Raymond Wheatley.

Surviving is his wife, Betty (Loudermilk) Wheatley; his children, Hans Ryan Wheatley and his wife, Helen, of Vincennes, Danielle Marie Haas and her husband, Joseph, of Vincennes, Nathan Kyle Wheatley of Patoka, IN, and Amanda Crouch of Oaktown, IN; his sisters, Cindy Arthur of Vincennes, Cathy Speth and her husband, Melvin, of Vincennes, and Carol Lane and her husband, David, of Vincennes; his brothers, John Wheatley and his wife, Melissa, of Oaktown, IN, James Wheatley and his wife, Laura, of Ragsdale, IN, and Mark Wheatley of Vincennes; his grandchildren, Mathew Ryan Wheatley, Jeremy Sylvester, Teighn Sager, Cloe Wheatley, Nathaniel Wheatley, Levi Wheatley, and Raydon Wheatley; and two step-grandchildren, Brian Roberts and Dailyn Smith.

Friends may visit with his family from 6:00 – 8:00 on Monday, at Goodwin Funeral Home. A service celebrating his life will begin at 8:00 on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family through goodwinfamilyfh.com.