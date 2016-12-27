Helen L. Kulik, 97, of Vincennes, passed away Sunday December 18, 2016

at 8:20 PM at her residence. She was born November 18, 1919 in

Bicknell, IN the daughter of John and Bessie Wright O’Neall. She was a

graduate of Bicknell High School and began her career as a secretary

at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. She worked at the Public Library in

New York and in 1979 she relocated to Vincennes. She married Leo Kulik

in 1945 and they made their life together until his death in January

of 1992. She was a member of the Old Cathedral, the Altar Society, she

was inducted into the Brute Society in on November 17, 2002 and

enjoyed her family events. She volunteered many hours quilting and was

active in various church events through the years.

She is survived by her children, Richard Kulik of Dawsonville, GA,

Susan Foresta of Brooklyn, NY and Barbara Mancia of Cool, CA. She was

blessed with 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo in 1992, her parents, 3

sisters, Thelma O’Neall, Mary Shannon and Martha Fields Lenahan.

Funeral service will be celebrated Tuesday December 20, 2016 at 1:30

PM at the Duesterberg-Fredrick Funeral Home with Fr. David Fleck

officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Mt.

Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until the

time of service at the Duesterberg-Fredrick Funeral Home. Memorial can

be made in her memory to the Southern Care Hospice.

Online condolences can be made at duesterbergfredrick.com