Jerry Payne Welton, 78, passed away at 11:27 am on December 16, 2016 at Good Samaritan Hospital. Jerry was born on November 8, 1938 in Vincennes the son of Marvin and Olive (Payne) Welton.

Jerry grew up in Wheatland attended Wheatland High School and was a member of the Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department. He loved attending or watching sporting events, was a huge Cardinals and Colts fan, was an avid fisherman, loved gospel music and reading. Jerry also stayed on top of current events. He loved people and didn’t know a stranger. He also was a car enthusiast and could name any old car he saw.

Survivors include his sister, Ree Ann (Welton) Volle and her husband Max of Vincennes; nephews, Craig Volle of Indianapolis, Kurt Volle and his wife Julia of Buffalo, NY; and a great nephew, Alden Volle and great niece Mara Volle who he loved dearly.

Funeral services for Jerry will be conducted at noon on Monday, December 19, 2016 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 524 Broadway with Rev. Georg Karl and Rev. Fred Nocus officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with Jerry’s family on Monday from 10:00 am until the hour of service time of noon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to First Church of God.