Kenneth Clarence Smith, 98, passed away on December 17, 2016 at Morning Breeze Retirement Community and Health Care Center in Greensburg, IN. Kenneth was born on November 21, 1918 in Clay County, Iowa the son of Aubrey and Sadie (Campbell) Smith. He married Virgie L. Richardson on May 5, 1946 and she preceded him in death on September 17, 1965.

Kenneth served his country in the United States Army during WW II as a paratrooper making twelve combat jumps. He was part owner and operator of Kensler and Smith Grocery Store in Monroe City; and was a funeral director owning and operating Donaldson and Richardson Funeral Home for many years. He then worked in various funeral homes in Terre Haute, Brazil and Coal City. Kenneth loved to garden, especially taking care of his rose’s, and was a former President of the Vincennes Rose Society. He also enjoyed sports of all kinds.

Survivors include his daughter, Jane A. Smith of Monroe City; companion, Shirley Carder of Greensburg, IN; sisters Margaret Messenger and her husband Lee of Des Moines, IA, Glenna Jane Miller and her husband Francis of Rockford, IL; granddaughter, Nancee Boykin and her husband Mike of West Palm Beach, FL; and great granddaughter, Sarah Thompson of West Palm Beach, FL. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Virgie L. Smith; daughter, Deborah Thompson; son-in-law, John Thompson; four brothers; and one sister.

Graveside services for Kenneth will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, December 19, 2016 at Fairview Cemetery with Rev. Brenda Wick officiating. Burial will follow. There will be no visitation and Goodwin Funeral Home has been entrusted with Kenneth’s final arrangements. On line condolences may be sent at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com.