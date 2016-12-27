Knox County Library Master Plan

The Knox County Library has completed its 3-year Master Plan.

Library Director Emily Bunyan says the process involved community hearings and surveys, asking library patrons what services or programs they’d like to see added in the future.

Bunyan says the results of those hearings indicated an overall satisfaction with the services the library currently provides. She says if nothing else people would like to see the current services expanded in the future.

The new long range plan will be placed on file with the state library association. She says in order to qualify for state or federal grants the library must put together a Master Plan every three years.