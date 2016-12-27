Plans for Four Lakes Park

Vincennes Parks Superintendent Steve Beaman is already looking ahead to 2017 with renovations to Four Lakes Park as a top priority.

Beaman told members of the Vincennes Parks Board last week that paving has been completed on the parking lot, sidewalks and basketball court. Although the cost was high to re-pave the parking lot, Beaman says its an important part of the makeover being planned.

Starting this spring, Beaman says work will begin on rebuilding the Shelter House and restroom facilities at Four Lakes. In addition, plans call for the installation of a splash pad. Besides paving the parking lot, Beaman says the splash pad will be the second most expensive piece. He says they are planning on installing a larger water line to accommodate the larger volume of water needed for the splash park.

At this time, Beaman says he’s unsure when the splash park will be completed.