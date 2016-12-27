Rocking New Year’s Eve Watermelon Drop

Dave Parman and The Coatney’s band will be rocking from 9:00 PM to Midnight at the New Year’s Eve Watermelon Drop in downtown Vincennes.
The free celebration will be Indiana’s last 2016 Bicentennial event-just as it was the first Bicentennial event of the year.
The Watermelon Drop, located near the riverfront at First and Main Street, will feature the popular Coatney band in a giant heated tent, which will also include a beer and wine sales area.
The tent will be near a famous “splatform” where 17 local watermelons will fall at midnight, followed by a fireworks display.
The event began in 2008.