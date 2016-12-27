Thelma R. (Rydenbark) Plummer, 90, of Washington, IN passed away on December 20, 2016 at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born on February 16, 1926 to Curtis and Ruby (Eavey) Rydenbark in Scotland, IN. She was a 1945 graduate from Scotland High School. On October 20, 1945 she married the late Virgil Plummer. Thelma was a Homemaker, member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and an Honorary Life Member of Presbyterian Women’s Association. She enjoyed reading; watching TV, crosswords puzzles, and was a fan of the Pacers.

Thelma is survived by her daughter, Debbie Andry, 2 grandchildren, Jordan and Clayton Andry, and 2 sisters, Mildred Geneva Michael and Helen Axsom. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Virgil; 3 sisters Bessie Ballengee, Lucille Walls, and Bertha Fisher; and 2 brothers Ralph and John Rydenbark.

The funeral service for Thelma will take place on Monday, December 26, 2016 at 1:00pm at Gill Funeral Home with Rev. Cheryl Thorne officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 11-1pm. Interment will follow the service at Sugarland Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westminster Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.