Tuesday Sports (12/27/16)

THE SOUTH KNOX GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM DROPPED TWO GAMES ON THE OPENING DAY OF ACTION AT THE TOBY YOHO CLASSIC BEING PLAYED AT EASTERN GREENE HIGH SCHOOL. THE LADY SPARTANS LOST THEIR OPENER TO BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 41-26. JARISSA PAGE HAD 9 POINTS TO TOP SOUTH KNOX. IN THEIR SECOND GAME OF THE DAY, SOUTH KNOX FELL TO EDGEWOOD 43-33. MORGAN ENGSTROM HAD 17 POINTS FOR SOUTH KNOX. THE 6-9 LADY SPARTANS HAVE TWO MORE GAMES ON TAP FOR TODAY AS THEY PLAY AT 9:30 AGAINST CLAY CITY AND THEN PLAY AGAIN AT 3P.

ALSO IN GIRLS HOOPS YESTERDAY AT THE S.W.I.A.C. BLUE CHIP CLASSIC. BARR REEVE BEAT SHOALS 42-18 AND DOWNED WHITE RIVER VALLEY 51-25. LOOGOOTEE DROPPED WHITE RIVER VALLEY 47-39 AND DEFEATED SHOALS 45-33.

THE SOUTH KNOX BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM BEGINS PLAY IN THE GRABER POST CLASSIC AT NORTH DAVIESS HIGH SCHOOL TODAY. THE 5-1 SPARTANS TAKE ON 7 AND OH BARR-REEVE AT 4:30. PLAY BEGINS AT 3 WITH CLAY CITY AGAINST PIKE CENTRAL. THE REST OF THE FIRST DAY’S ACTION IS AT 6 WITH RISING SUN PLAYING NORTH DAVIESS AND THEN EVANSVILLE REITZ TAKES ON BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL. THE TOURNAMENT CONTINUES ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY.

IN BOYS HOOPS AT THE WABASH VALLEY CLASSIC AT TERRE HAUTE SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL YESTERDAY, TERRE HAUTE NORTH DOWNED ROBINSON, ILLINOIS 76-46, EDGEWOOD DROPPED OWEN VALLEY 67-33, SULLIVAN BEAT RIVERTON PARKE 62-47, SHAKAMAK DEFEATED ROCKVILLE 65-57, TERRE HAUTE SOUTH CRUISED BY SOUTH VERMILLION 71-36, LLINTON DROPPED CLOVERDALE 67-54, WEST VIGO BEAT CASEY ILLINOIS 53-42, AND NORTHVIEW DOWNED MARSHALL ILLINOIS 84-71. THAT TOURNAMENT CONTINUES TODAY.