Update to Knox County General Fund Shortfall

Knox County Councilman Bob Lechner says the press release issued by the Auditors office last week raised more questions than it answered. According to County Auditor Lisa Madden, the county is facing a possible shortfall of 2-million dollars in the General Fund Budget.

In the press release issued on Friday, Madden stated a combination of three payrolls, plus claims for the month of December would run the general fund into negative, requiring money to be transferred to cover expenses.

Lechner indicated the Council has for years been talking about the effects of tax caps on the county’s overall budget and that it would create a structural deficit. He added that’s exactly why they have both Edit and Coit tax funds to cover potential shortfalls.

Lechner says Madden “should” know this but stated otherwise in her press release.

Lechner says he was unaware as were other council members of a projected shortfall in the general fund until word was received via e-mail from Madden’s office to the council’s attorney last week.

Up to now, Lechner says inquiries made by council members and other elected county officials to Madden and members of her staff have not been returned nor has a meeting been set to discuss the matter with the council.