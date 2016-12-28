2A Number 1 Barr-Reeve Withstands SK Upset Bid at Graber Post Tournament

The South Knox Boys Basketball Team Came Up Short In Their Bid To Knock Off Class 2a’s Number One Ranked Team, Barr-reeve, At The Graber Post Tournament At North Daviess High School Yesterday As The Undefeated Vikings Came Away With A 63-52 Victory. Things Look Good For The Spartans Thru The First Half As They Owned A 31-24 Halftime Advantage Over The Vikings. Things Began To Turn Barr-reeve’s Way In The Third Quarter As They Trimmed The South Knox Lead To 40-39 At The End Of The Third And Then Outscored The Spartans 24-12 In The Final Period To Pull Away For The Win. Sam Downen Led The South Knox Effort With 30 Points And 8 Rebounds. The Loss Drops South Knox To 5-2 And The Spartans Move On To Play Clay City On Thursday At 4;30. Barr-reeve Moves On To Play Pike Central At 7:30 On Thursday Night.

In Other Scores At The Graber Tournament, Pike Central Downed Clay City 66-41, North Daviess Beat Rising Sun 56-43 And Browntown Central Outlasted Evansville Reitz In Four Overtimes 106-104.

Loogootee Boys Split The Two Games They Play Yesterday At The Bismark-henning Illinois Tournament. The Lions Lost To Wateska Illinois 71-61 And Beat North Vermillion 48-40.

At The Wabash Valley Classic At Terre Haute South, Robinson Beat Owen Valley 57-47, Riverton Parke Downed Rockville 74-58, Terre Haute North Got By Edgewood 65-60, Sullivan Beat Shakamak 60-51, Cloverdale Edged South Vermillion 48-44, Marshall Crushed Casey 101-32, Linton Knocked Off Terre Haute South 65-60 In Overtime And Northview Dropped West Vigo 54-35.

Also In Boys Basketball Action, White River Valley Defeated Washington Catholic 57-53.

The South Knox Girls Basketball Team Picked Up A Pair Of Victories At The Toby Yoho Tournament At Eastern Greene High School. The Lady Spartans Downed Clay City 53-48. Morgan Engstrom Had 20 Points And Mykayla Couchenour Added 13. South Knox Then Put Away Trinity Lutheran 38-33. Kristie Williams And Olivia Schutter Had 9 Points Each. The 8-9 Lady Spartans Finished 9th In The 12 Team Field Of The Tournament.

Also In Girls Hoops Yesterday, Washington Beat Heritage Hills 47-36.

In Some Girls High School Hoops Tonight, The 11-4 Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices Are At Home With 5-9 Bloomfield. Jv Is At 6 With Varsity Play At 7:30. You Can Hear The Game On 97.7fm Waov.