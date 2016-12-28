Cecilia A. Horn, 93, of Vincennes, IN passed away at 11:30 AM December
25, 2016 at the Bridge Pointe Health Campus. She was born April 15,
1923 in Vincennes the daughter of Bertrum and Agnes Godare Wheatley.
She graduated St. Rose Academy and began a career as a Bookkeeper. She
worked at various business’ and retired as a bookkeeper at Willow
Manor Nursing Home. She was a member of the Old Cathedral and was a
devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was married to Robert Horn
and he preceded her in death in 1962.
Cecilia is survived by her son, Edward Witsman, and his wife Ruth of
Vincennes, IN. She was blessed with 7 grandchildren and 9 great
grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Jim Wheatley of
Evansville, IN and Leo Wheatley of Princeton, IN.
She was preceded in death by her husband, a daughter, Elaine Bowen,
her parents, a sister, Dorothy Frey and a brother in infancy, Johnny
Wheatley.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 PM Friday
December 30, 2016 at the Old Cathedral with Fr. David Fleck
officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The
family will receive friends Friday December 30, 2016 at the
Duesterberg-Fredrick Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until the time of
services. Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Old
Cathedral Catholic Church.
Online condolences can be made at duesterbergfredrick.com