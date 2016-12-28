Cecilia A. Horn, 93, of Vincennes, IN passed away at 11:30 AM December

25, 2016 at the Bridge Pointe Health Campus. She was born April 15,

1923 in Vincennes the daughter of Bertrum and Agnes Godare Wheatley.

She graduated St. Rose Academy and began a career as a Bookkeeper. She

worked at various business’ and retired as a bookkeeper at Willow

Manor Nursing Home. She was a member of the Old Cathedral and was a

devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was married to Robert Horn

and he preceded her in death in 1962.

Cecilia is survived by her son, Edward Witsman, and his wife Ruth of

Vincennes, IN. She was blessed with 7 grandchildren and 9 great

grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Jim Wheatley of

Evansville, IN and Leo Wheatley of Princeton, IN.

She was preceded in death by her husband, a daughter, Elaine Bowen,

her parents, a sister, Dorothy Frey and a brother in infancy, Johnny

Wheatley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 PM Friday

December 30, 2016 at the Old Cathedral with Fr. David Fleck

officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The

family will receive friends Friday December 30, 2016 at the

Duesterberg-Fredrick Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until the time of

services. Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Old

Cathedral Catholic Church.

