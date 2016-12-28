Vincennes City Council to Meet Thursday at Noon

Vincennes City Council will hold its last scheduled meeting of 2016 tomorrow at noon. The session will be held in Council chambers at City Hall.

Council is scheduled to consider finalizing an additional appropriation ordinance for a snowplow attachment. The attachment is for the use of the Vincennes City Street Department. The just over 11-thousand dollar additional appropriation was approved unanimously on first reading on Monday, December 12th.

In new business, both the Vincennes Street Department and the Vincennes Animal Shelter will also request transfers. The moves are part of a year-end clean-up of their budgets.

The noon Council session is open to the public.