Edward Leroy Klutey, 88, of Elnora, passed away at home Saturday.

Born Jan. 22, 1928, in Westphalia, he was the son of Edward F. and Eulalia (Lynn) Klutey.

He proudly served in the Merchant Marines, U.S. Army Corps and U.S. Air Force during World War II. He was of the Christian faith.

Survivors include his companion of 22 years, Norma Clark; a daughter, Lisa Steele of Bedford; three grandchildren, Edward (Emily) Shake of Salt Lake City, Utah, Amanda (Patrick) Daria of Springville, and Amy (Brian) Hammonds of Bloomington; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

His parents; wife Bonnie (Isaac) Klutey; two brothers, Willard and Bill; and one sister, Marie Dugger, preceded him in death.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Elnora Fairview Cemetery at a later date.