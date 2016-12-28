Gibson County office-holders will be sworn in at noon Eastern Time today at the Gibson County Courthouse. Gibson County Judge Earl Penrod will handle the cermony. The swearing-in will happen in one of the courtrooms at the Gibson County Courthouse.
A reception will follow the ceremony. The public is invited to attend.
Gibson County Office Holders Swearing-In Set for Noon Eastern Today in Princeton
